Archrock Inc. (AROC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) and ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archrock Inc. 10 1.46 N/A 0.34 32.11 ProPetro Holding Corp. 19 0.54 N/A 2.25 8.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Archrock Inc. and ProPetro Holding Corp. ProPetro Holding Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Archrock Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Archrock Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than ProPetro Holding Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Archrock Inc. and ProPetro Holding Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archrock Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.7% ProPetro Holding Corp. 0.00% 30.7% 18.2%

Liquidity

1.4 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Archrock Inc. Its rival ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Archrock Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Archrock Inc. and ProPetro Holding Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Archrock Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProPetro Holding Corp. 0 2 3 2.60

ProPetro Holding Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $22.92 consensus price target and a 119.75% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.9% of Archrock Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.5% of ProPetro Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Archrock Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, 0.9% are ProPetro Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Archrock Inc. 3.2% 5.17% 11.7% 11.93% -19.26% 46.6% ProPetro Holding Corp. 5.22% -13.87% -16.61% 11.91% 9.81% 47.16%

For the past year Archrock Inc. was less bullish than ProPetro Holding Corp.

Summary

ProPetro Holding Corp. beats Archrock Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.