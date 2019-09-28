Archrock Inc. (AROC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archrock Inc. 10 -1.22 101.01M 0.34 32.11 Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 1 0.01 22.28M -3.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Archrock Inc. and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Archrock Inc. and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archrock Inc. 1,044,570,837.64% 5.2% 1.7% Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 3,030,880,152.36% -8.9% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.8 beta indicates that Archrock Inc. is 180.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

Archrock Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Archrock Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.9% of Archrock Inc. shares and 55.5% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. shares. 1.2% are Archrock Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% are Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Archrock Inc. 3.2% 5.17% 11.7% 11.93% -19.26% 46.6% Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 4% -11.11% -17.46% -23.53% -78.56% -27.78%

For the past year Archrock Inc. has 46.6% stronger performance while Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has -27.78% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Archrock Inc. beats Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of February 15, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.