Archrock Inc. (AROC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) and Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archrock Inc. 10 1.44 N/A 0.34 32.11 Apergy Corporation 36 1.78 N/A 1.20 27.04

Table 1 highlights Archrock Inc. and Apergy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Apergy Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Archrock Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Archrock Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Apergy Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) and Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archrock Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.7% Apergy Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.7%

Liquidity

Archrock Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Apergy Corporation are 2.5 and 1.4 respectively. Apergy Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Archrock Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Archrock Inc. and Apergy Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Archrock Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apergy Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Apergy Corporation’s potential upside is 57.29% and its average target price is $44.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Archrock Inc. and Apergy Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.9% and 93.7%. Insiders owned 1.2% of Archrock Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Apergy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Archrock Inc. 3.2% 5.17% 11.7% 11.93% -19.26% 46.6% Apergy Corporation 3.5% -3.81% -16.35% -5.66% -19.32% 20.13%

For the past year Archrock Inc. has stronger performance than Apergy Corporation

Summary

Apergy Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Archrock Inc.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. This segment offers its products under the brand names of Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Accelerated, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. As of May 8, 2018, Apergy Corporation operates independently of PHI Group Inc.