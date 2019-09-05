Archrock, Inc. (AROC) Reaches $10.17 After 8.00% Up Move; Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Electrocomponents PLC (LON:ECM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Electrocomponents PLC has GBX 705 highest and GBX 591 lowest target. GBX 645.33’s average target is 8.35% above currents GBX 595.6 stock price. Electrocomponents PLC had 23 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Thursday, June 27 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) earned “Add” rating by Peel Hunt on Friday, June 14. The stock of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The firm has “Add” rating by Peel Hunt given on Tuesday, May 21. See Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 650.00 New Target: GBX 705.00 Unchanged

04/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 810.00 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 610.00 New Target: GBX 640.00 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 630.00 New Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: GBX 591.00 Initiates Starts

The stock of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 326,418 shares traded. Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) has declined 19.26% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical AROC News: 03/05/2018 – Archrock 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – ArchRock (AROC) Earnings Snapshot; 06/03/2018 Archrock: Texas Supreme Court Rules in Co’s Favor, Reversing Texas Court of Appeals’ Decision Regarding Heavy Equipment Rules; 25/04/2018 – Archrock, Inc. and Archrock Partners, L.P. Announce Stockholder and Unitholder Approval of Merger; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 12/03/2018 – Archrock, Inc. and Archrock Partners, L.P. Announce Record Date and Meeting Date for Meetings Regarding Proposed Merger; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPls all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 03/05/2018 – Archrock 1Q Rev $212M; 27/04/2018 – News On Archrock Partners L.P. (APLP) Now Under AROC; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Fund Advisors LLC Exits Position in ArchrockThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.55 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $10.98 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AROC worth $123.68M more.

The stock increased 2.27% or GBX 13.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 595.6. About 619,089 shares traded. Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of 2.60 billion GBP. The firm distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies. It has a 17.94 P/E ratio. It also provides automation and control products comprising programmable logic controllers, safety devices, sensors, cables, and pneumatic cylinders for various vertical markets that include the food and beverage, packaging, manufacturing, marine, and gas and oil industries; and tools and consumables, which comprise electronics workbench equipment, electrostatic discharge products and 3D printers, and mechanical tools and lighting, as well as electrical, test, and measurement and safety equipment.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract activities services business in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. The firm provides natural gas compression services to clients in the oil and natural gas industry. It has a 24.68 P/E ratio. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to clients who own compression equipment.

Analysts await Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. AROC’s profit will be $22.80 million for 16.95 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Archrock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.