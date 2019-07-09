Archrock Inc. (AROC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Archrock Inc. has 88.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 66.48% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.8% of Archrock Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.04% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Archrock Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archrock Inc. 0.00% 5.20% 1.70% Industry Average 2.46% 56.64% 9.33%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Archrock Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Archrock Inc. N/A 10 29.04 Industry Average 51.94M 2.11B 66.36

Archrock Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Archrock Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Archrock Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.81 1.94 2.58

The potential upside of the competitors is 33.15%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Archrock Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Archrock Inc. 0.51% -2.55% 4.97% -5.61% -15.85% 32.58% Industry Average 3.82% 9.20% 13.15% 15.71% 75.82% 39.00%

For the past year Archrock Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Archrock Inc. are 1.4 and 0.9. Competitively, Archrock Inc.’s rivals have 2.55 and 1.98 for Current and Quick Ratio. Archrock Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Archrock Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Archrock Inc. has a beta of 2.86 and its 186.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Archrock Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.79 which is 78.80% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Archrock Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Archrock Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Archrock Inc.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.