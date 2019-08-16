Archrock Inc. (AROC) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) is a company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of Archrock Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Archrock Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Archrock Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archrock Inc. 0.00% 5.20% 1.70% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Archrock Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Archrock Inc. N/A 10 32.11 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Archrock Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Archrock Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Archrock Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 2.03 2.58

As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 50.11%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Archrock Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Archrock Inc. 3.2% 5.17% 11.7% 11.93% -19.26% 46.6% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Archrock Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Archrock Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Archrock Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. Archrock Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Archrock Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Archrock Inc. has a beta of 2.8 and its 180.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Archrock Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Archrock Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Archrock Inc.’s peers beat Archrock Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.