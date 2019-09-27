Archrock Inc. (AROC) and Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) Contrasting side by side

Both Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) and Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archrock Inc. 10 -1.22 101.01M 0.34 32.11 Dawson Geophysical Company 2 -0.06 19.80M -1.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Archrock Inc. and Dawson Geophysical Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archrock Inc. 1,044,570,837.64% 5.2% 1.7% Dawson Geophysical Company 943,126,607.60% -18.4% -14.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.8 beta indicates that Archrock Inc. is 180.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dawson Geophysical Company’s 21.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

Archrock Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Dawson Geophysical Company which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Dawson Geophysical Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Archrock Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Archrock Inc. and Dawson Geophysical Company are owned by institutional investors at 90.9% and 71.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Archrock Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 6.8% are Dawson Geophysical Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Archrock Inc. 3.2% 5.17% 11.7% 11.93% -19.26% 46.6% Dawson Geophysical Company -5.56% -2.86% -10.86% -38.18% -69.25% -29.59%

For the past year Archrock Inc. had bullish trend while Dawson Geophysical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Archrock Inc. beats Dawson Geophysical Company.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. As of December 31, 2016, it operated seven seismic crews, consisting of three crews in the United States and four crews in Canada. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as two additional offices in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.