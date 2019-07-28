Archrock (AROC) to pay $0.15 on Aug 14, 2019; Edgar Lomax Co Trimmed Exelon Com (EXC) Position

Edgar Lomax Co decreased Exelon Corp Com (EXC) stake by 9.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgar Lomax Co sold 82,225 shares as Exelon Corp Com (EXC)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Edgar Lomax Co holds 813,351 shares with $40.77 million value, down from 895,576 last quarter. Exelon Corp Com now has $44.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 5.35M shares traded or 3.92% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) is expected to pay $0.15 on Aug 14, 2019. (NYSE:AROC) shareholders before Aug 6, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Archrock Inc’s current price of $10.69 translates into 1.36% yield. Archrock Inc’s dividend has Aug 7, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 499,175 shares traded. Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) has declined 15.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical AROC News: 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES EXTERRAN’S CFR TO BA3, NOTES TO B1; 06/03/2018 – Archrock: Texas Supreme Court Upholds Validity of Heavy Equipment Rules; 22/04/2018 – DJ Archrock Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AROC); 12/03/2018 – Archrock, Inc. and Archrock Partners, L.P. Announce Record Date and Meeting Date for Meetings Regarding Proposed Merger; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 03/05/2018 – Archrock 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – Archrock, Inc. Announces Completion of Merger Transaction; 06/03/2018 Archrock: Texas Supreme Court Rules in Co’s Favor, Reversing Texas Court of Appeals’ Decision Regarding Heavy Equipment Rules; 03/05/2018 – Archrock 1Q Rev $212M; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPls all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99 million for 18.48 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement invested in 0.17% or 8,877 shares. Huntington Bancorp owns 30,109 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel has 451,624 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Sns Fincl Group Limited Co holds 0.06% or 5,472 shares in its portfolio. At National Bank & Trust reported 6,983 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.55% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.1% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 3.29 million shares. Opus Invest Mgmt holds 0.56% or 56,000 shares. Pinnacle Assoc invested in 24,239 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gam Ag owns 0.05% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 22,281 shares. Whittier Tru Co reported 7,093 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 56,694 shares. 300 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability. Benjamin F Edwards & has 2,605 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toth Finance Advisory reported 501 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity. Another trade for 17,500 shares valued at $837,900 was sold by Aliabadi Paymon.

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exelon has $5500 highest and $47 lowest target. $50.38’s average target is 9.95% above currents $45.82 stock price. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Monday, February 25 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5300 target in Thursday, May 16 report.

Edgar Lomax Co increased Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) stake by 481,875 shares to 932,295 valued at $48.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) stake by 7,250 shares and now owns 85,025 shares. International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) was raised too.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract activities services business in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The firm provides natural gas compression services to clients in the oil and natural gas industry. It has a 30.54 P/E ratio. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to clients who own compression equipment.