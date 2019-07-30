Archon Partners Upped Its Servicenow (NOW) Position by $4.08 Million; Coatue Management Increases Holding in Servicenow (NOW)

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $285.84. About 3.24 million shares traded or 94.97% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 27.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 588,253 shares as the company's stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.72M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $669.99M, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.03 billion market cap company.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $32.40 million activity. Shares for $1.71 million were sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. $1.63 million worth of stock was sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1. LUDDY FREDERIC B had sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06M on Monday, February 11. 100,000 shares valued at $22.01M were sold by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1. 6,884 shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L, worth $1.53 million on Thursday, February 7.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 836,211 shares to 3.80M shares, valued at $633.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.24 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Shake Shack Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 280,533 shares. Mathes Co reported 15,632 shares. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,590 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.1% or 10.74 million shares in its portfolio. Family Management Corp owns 10,365 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Navellier & Associate Inc reported 0.93% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dsam Prns (London) Limited accumulated 63,280 shares. Sarasin & Prtn Llp accumulated 397,627 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.14% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Proshare Advsr Lc has 8,136 shares. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 11,661 are held by Riverpark Ltd Co. Advsrs Asset Mgmt stated it has 22,889 shares. Washington Trust Natl Bank reported 0.01% stake. 8,240 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Savings Bank.

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,400 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

