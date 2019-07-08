Archon Partners Upped Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding; As Delaware Enhanced Global Divd (DEX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Sit Investment Associates Lowered Stake by $1.22 Million

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Divd (DEX) by 66.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 135,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656,000, down from 203,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Delaware Enhanced Global Divd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.92. About 84,753 shares traded or 55.06% up from the average. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has declined 17.95% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500.

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $293. About 1.25 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 9,450 shares to 41,250 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 199,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Ca Municipal Income (BFZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold DEX shares while 7 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.08 million shares or 14.19% less from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 85,313 are owned by Bancorporation Of America De. 59,493 were reported by 1607 Prtn Limited Liability Corporation. Css Limited Il invested in 25,924 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) or 14,550 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited holds 262,334 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 391,152 shares. Saba Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.07% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) or 153,742 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Inv Assocs Inc has invested 0.02% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Raymond James And Associate accumulated 177,447 shares or 0% of the stock. Rmb Cap Ltd reported 33,192 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Moreover, Advisors Asset Inc has 0.03% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Raymond James Svcs Advsrs invested 0% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX).

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 9,500 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $13.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

