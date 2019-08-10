Archon Partners Stake in Servicenow (NOW) Increased by $4.08 Million; Facebook (FB) Holder Main Street Research Cut Position as Share Value Rose

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 887,112 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – Facebook remains haunted by revelations that the data of tens of millions may have been improperly shared with political data firm Cambridge Analytica; 25/04/2018 – Facebook finally has a good day: Business is booming; 27/03/2018 – Facebook sued for allowing discriminatory housing ads. via @Curbed; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 09/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg cited economic insecurity as the source of “techlash,” on today’s Recode Decode with @karaswisher:; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s future growth market may be its least valuable ‘product’; 07/03/2018 – AdGreetz Names Umang Bedi, President Dailyhunt & Former Managing Director of Facebook India & South Asia, as Company Advisor; 20/05/2018 – Germany acts to tame Facebook; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg delivered the keynote address at Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference Tuesday; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $314.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,377 shares to 98,599 shares, valued at $19.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 8,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Financial has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hendershot Investments Incorporated invested 1.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Southpoint Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 500,000 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, a Indiana-based fund reported 50,201 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) owns 5,050 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Fulton Bancorporation Na accumulated 60,105 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Coldstream reported 8,687 shares stake. Tudor Et Al holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 30,875 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking holds 2.81M shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability invested in 2.97% or 141,371 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 559,867 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,310 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Lp accumulated 437,733 shares. Griffin Asset Management accumulated 12,762 shares or 0.3% of the stock.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.68 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,400 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

