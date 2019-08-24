Archon Partners Stake in Altria Group (MO) Has Cut by $2.76 Million as Valuation Declined; V3 Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by $958,500

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 689,059 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 37.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 48,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 79,910 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, down from 128,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.51 million shares traded or 36.94% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $9,716 activity.

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “COPT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Corporate Office Properties Trust declares $0.275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Inphi Showcases Porrima 400G Gen2 Single-Lambda PAM4 DSP with Integrated CMOS Driver Demonstration at OFC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Inphi Unveils Latest Portfolio Solutions for Data Center Interconnects at OFC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Lc stated it has 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Arizona State Retirement System has 79,175 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Asset Mgmt One Communications Ltd holds 214,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gradient Invests Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 26 shares. 566,930 are owned by D E Shaw Co Inc. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 11,317 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 20,345 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Services Ma has invested 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). V3 Mngmt Lp reported 4.2% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 38,634 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Business Service has 0.07% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,753 shares. Main Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 1,877 shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta holds 153,314 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Madison Investment Holdg Inc holds 0.01% or 9,393 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Miracle Mile Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 37,097 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.77M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Sol Mngmt Com invested in 0.07% or 4,604 shares. Osborne Prtn Cap Management Lc holds 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 3,950 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 13,850 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,079 shares. 77,394 are owned by D E Shaw And Incorporated. 201,736 are owned by Tdam Usa. Caprock Gp Inc reported 19,106 shares.