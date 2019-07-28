Archon Partners Raised Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $4.08 Million as Stock Rose; Cadinha & Co Has Raised Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (ACN) by $1.04 Million

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (ACN) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 5,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,125 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26 million, up from 109,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.93. About 1.25M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.33. About 1.69 million shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23M and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,400 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Ltd accumulated 2.25% or 63,280 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 167,820 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lincoln Natl holds 0.02% or 2,053 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il holds 0.11% or 72,180 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.02% or 225,140 shares. National Asset Management stated it has 4,128 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Jasper Ridge Prtn Lp stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 6,799 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.21% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 69,990 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.19% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 62,026 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Duncker Streett And reported 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lone Pine Cap Limited invested 2.46% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $32.40 million activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $22.01M was made by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1. The insider Schneider David sold $1.71M. WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 2,031 shares valued at $468,369 was made by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12. $1.63M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A.

