Archon Partners Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) Has Decreased as Shares Declined; Greenhaven Associates Upped Position in Meritage Homes (MTH)

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68 million, down from 134,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 5.37M shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The hedge fund held 95,825 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 73,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.33. About 384,937 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 80,219 shares to 4.84M shares, valued at $61.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 44,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75M shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

