Archon Partners Maintains Stake in Servicenow (NOW); As Fedex (FDX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Cut by $8.76 Million Its Holding

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $265.24. About 719,593 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 48,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 142,907 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.93M, down from 191,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $158.18. About 1.11M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – FDX: PACKAGES WILL FLOW ACROSS FDX/TNT SYSTEMS BY MAY 31; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in- officials; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Acquires P2P Mailing Ltd. for GBP92 Million; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.78 million for 12.36 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

