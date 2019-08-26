Archon Partners Maintains Position in Servicenow (NOW); As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Valuation Rose, Iberiabank Raised Its Holding by $3.03 Million

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 29.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 15,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 69,147 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.37 million, up from 53,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 2.62M shares traded or 51.03% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $263.07. About 2.61M shares traded or 57.32% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford reported 15,669 shares. Security Tru Co owns 665 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Minnesota-based Stonebridge Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 32,657 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 570,697 shares. John G Ullman & Associate Inc invested in 0.68% or 19,571 shares. Community State Bank Na holds 14,302 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc owns 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 697 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt owns 2,716 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 192,879 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership stated it has 66,589 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning has invested 0.52% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Maryland Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4,718 shares. Citigroup holds 711,108 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Advisory Networks Llc has invested 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index (PFF) by 12,186 shares to 34,645 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Etf by 32,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,649 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,400 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 730,700 shares. Grassi Invest stated it has 27,270 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Personal Cap invested in 3,170 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 214 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated reported 5,990 shares. Dorsal Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 300,000 shares. Weiss Multi reported 50,000 shares. Hudock Capital Group Limited stated it has 11 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Automobile Association invested in 231,874 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 5,482 are owned by Intll Grp Inc Incorporated. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Company invested in 1,724 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 1,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,129 shares. Bessemer Secs Limited Co invested 0.26% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).