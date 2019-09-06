Archon Partners Lowered Fiserv (FISV) Stake as Share Price Rose; Hollencrest Securities Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 33,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 259,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87M, down from 292,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $108.7. About 3.54M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 32,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 30,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 23.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to CNBC’s Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer: full transcript; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors); 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE; 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 26/04/2018 – Although Apple announced earlier this month it would begin to produce its own chips by 2020, most investors weren’t overly concerned; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says; 20/04/2018 – APPLE DETERMINED, IN LIMITED NUMBER OF 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS, A COMPONENT MAY FAIL CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Criticizes Tariffs In Bloomberg Interview — MarketWatch

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Apple (AAPL) Down 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Under-Display Touch ID May Come Next Year – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Traders See Price Errors at Close in Apple, Google, Others – Bloomberg” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: A Lost Year For iPhone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fincl holds 0.4% or 9,773 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc reported 2.74% stake. Albert D Mason Inc holds 2,608 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 847,498 shares for 3.4% of their portfolio. 26,835 were reported by Pictet State Bank. 53,748 were accumulated by Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Corp. Aviva Public Limited Co invested in 2.18M shares. Sandhill Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,906 shares stake. Brown Advisory Secs Lc holds 5.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 121,584 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc has 0.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,777 shares. Suncoast Equity Management, Florida-based fund reported 82,138 shares. Retirement Planning Gp invested in 8,587 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Seven Post Inv Office Lp has 0.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sabal Trust holds 0.27% or 15,878 shares in its portfolio. First Advsrs LP reported 1.25 million shares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 985 shares to 1,266 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,095 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Cap Llc invested in 2,700 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 52,459 shares. Parkside Fin Bancshares And owns 464 shares. Fairfield Bush holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,400 shares. California-based Advisor Prtn Lc has invested 0.13% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 103 are held by Csat Advisory Lp. Martin Currie Ltd reported 51,765 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The owns 75,441 shares. Oppenheimer & Co Inc has 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1.06 million shares. Amer Century accumulated 1.69 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Marietta Lc stated it has 1.77% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). City Com Fl invested in 1.17% or 31,482 shares. Mackenzie Finance invested 0.22% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Amer National Bank & Trust has 1.83% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).