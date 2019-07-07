Archon Partners Lifted Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $4.08 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Market Valuation Declined, Lionstone Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $2.33 Million

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 696,647 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $294.53. About 1.01M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 9,500 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $13.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea holds 302,800 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.19% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department stated it has 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Agf Invests owns 258,769 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.52% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.08% or 1.20M shares. Bokf Na invested in 1,156 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 24,399 shares. Cannell Peter B & holds 2,170 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0.02% or 29,720 shares. 12,067 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Inc. Cls Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc invested in 0% or 15 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 20.08M were reported by Mackay Shields Llc.