Archon Partners Lifted Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $4.08 Million as Valuation Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose While Smead Capital Management Cut by $720,982 Its Holding

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 9,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 311,209 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 320,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $96.33. About 759,124 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS: ACCELERATING COMP GROWTH GLOBALLY IS `TOP PRIORITY’; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces New Standard for Global Pay Equity; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks has a latte to learn; 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera; 02/05/2018 – MEN ARRESTED AT STARBUCKS SETTLE WITH PHILADELPHIA: AP; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $255.23. About 216,945 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,400 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.40 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

