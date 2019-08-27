Archon Partners Lifted Its Servicenow (NOW) Position by $4.08 Million; Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Lifted Rollins (ROL) Stake by $425,703

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $266.57. About 833,368 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 10,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 188,111 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, up from 177,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. About 1.27 million shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 17/05/2018 – Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – Atlanta Holds Top Spot on Orkin’s 2018 Mosquito Cities List; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 17/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts Rollins, Inc. To Enhance Employee Benefits

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,917 shares to 2,058 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 116,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 920,834 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 3.08% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Da Davidson & Com holds 12,317 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares accumulated 6,555 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 520,350 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 2.05 million shares. Strategic Wealth Group Ltd Liability holds 13,605 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 1.6% or 926,300 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 3 shares. Blair William And Il invested in 285,363 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fred Alger Mngmt owns 660 shares. First Republic Invest reported 0% stake. Shell Asset stated it has 5,235 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 59,718 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Sei Investments has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mngmt Assocs owns 2,400 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 33,850 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jericho Asset Mngmt LP reported 6.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pathstone Family Office Llc accumulated 0% or 120 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,059 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Lc reported 0.05% stake. Utah Retirement accumulated 33,559 shares. Exchange has 12,899 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested 0.79% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Laurion Mngmt Lp invested 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Fiduciary reported 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Bb&T Lc has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Advisory Research has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Manhattan owns 325 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.