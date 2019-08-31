Archon Partners Lifted Its Position in Servicenow (NOW) by $4.08 Million; Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Price Declined While Fairfield Bush & Company Trimmed Its Stake

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 62,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 261,237 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.27M, down from 324,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 2.79 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ADM restructuring looms as profit woes bite; 30/05/2018 – Brazil truckers yet to resume cargo deliveries at Santos port; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 18/05/2018 – ADM has resold most U.S. sorghum shipments that were bound for China; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean […]; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q EPS 70c; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure; 25/05/2018 – ADM: ACTIVITY HAS SLOWED OR STOPPED AT SEVERAL OF ITS PLANTS; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP SAA – UNIT HAS EFFECTIVELY REPLACED INVERSIONES PIURANAS S.A. IN SPA ENTERED INTO WITH ADM INVESTMENTS LIMITED AND ADM WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS LP; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS 200M-GALLON DROP IN ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.45M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.46% or 8,526 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp reported 3,190 shares stake. 1.61M are held by Natl Bank Of America De. Plante Moran Fin Ltd accumulated 505 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.07% or 52,411 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 594,415 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Vermont owns 216 shares. Axa invested 0.27% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Michigan-based Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Appleton Ptnrs Ma owns 0.04% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,200 shares. Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 183,900 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. 41 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Captrust Fin Advisors has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 16 shares. 44,888 are held by Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas).

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,400 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R also bought $199,990 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.09% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Savant Cap Ltd has invested 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). The Missouri-based Duncker Streett And Communications has invested 0.04% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Adage Partners Group Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 698,192 shares. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 229,583 shares. Natixis has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Marathon Asset Management Llp accumulated 2.93M shares. 175,496 are held by Symons Mgmt. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0.07% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Washington Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 713 shares. 34,889 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. 1St Source Bankshares reported 0.03% stake. Stearns Finance Ser Group Inc owns 5,777 shares. Security Natl Tru holds 0.01% or 900 shares.