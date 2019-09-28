Archon Partners Increases Stake in Markel (MKL); Ipswich Investment Management Co Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $459,395

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 1,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 8,393 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.15M, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1185.34. About 24,620 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 50.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 3,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,865 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 6,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 15,755 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management has 0% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). 2,444 are held by Brown Advisory. Rocky Mountain Advisers holds 5 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 346 are held by Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corporation. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 923 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares, Ohio-based fund reported 193 shares. 18,002 were reported by Sather. Veritable LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 190 shares. Colony Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.31% or 8,836 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 2,901 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Davenport And Lc stated it has 3.67% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Allen Invest Lc invested in 262 shares. Snyder Mngmt Lp holds 0.26% or 5,372 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $103,500 activity.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Brenton Slade Named President Of Lodgepine Capital Management – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Markel posts book value $751.94 at Q2 end – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Markel (NYSE:MKL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Markel: Looks Just OK After A Tough Year – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Markel Corp (MKL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na owns 193,455 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp reported 2.24% stake. Moreover, Peak Asset Management Ltd has 4.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 95,368 shares. Cap Advsrs Limited Company, Ohio-based fund reported 1,847 shares. Barton Invest holds 0.13% or 6,179 shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Company has 204,221 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Lc reported 0.24% stake. Jaffetilchin Limited Co has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,535 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt reported 1,885 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn holds 244,954 shares or 4.74% of its portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Gp stated it has 9,632 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Monetary Management Grp Inc stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Central Commercial Bank Communications holds 0.7% or 22,384 shares. 1,586 are held by Meridian Mgmt.