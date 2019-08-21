Archon Partners Increased Position in Servicenow (NOW) as Market Value Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increased Position by $310,000

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $10.01 during the last trading session, reaching $265.29. About 1.25M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 3,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 769,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.16M, up from 765,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $69.71. About 5.56 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “If You’re Retired, Consider Buying These 3 Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishs Msci India (INDA) by 279,377 shares to 156,919 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nic (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 49,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,985 shares, and cut its stake in Chinamobileadr (NYSE:CHL).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Street Is Mostly Bullish On ServiceNow – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ServiceNow, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 58% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 48,490 shares to 79,910 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

