Archon Partners Increased Position in Servicenow (NOW) as Market Value Rose; American Tower (AMT) Share Price Rose While Washington Trust Bank Has Cut by $481,665 Its Position

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $256.91. About 1.45M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 45,150 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, down from 47,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.59M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23M and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 48,490 shares to 79,910 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Services Inc holds 1.95% or 7,593 shares. Franklin Res stated it has 3.63 million shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Echo Street Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.67% or 138,240 shares. Barometer Cap Management Inc reported 0.53% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 10,882 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.71M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com holds 120 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 167,820 shares. National Ins Communication Tx reported 28,671 shares. New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ameriprise Fincl reported 2.52 million shares. Security Tru reported 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Scharf Lc has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Proshare Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 46,831 shares to 99,692 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).