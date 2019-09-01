Archon Partners Increased Its Position in Servicenow (NOW) by $4.08 Million as Stock Rose; As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Highline Capital Management Raised Position

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.45M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 47.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 316,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 978,557 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.59 million, up from 661,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 3.00 million shares traded or 32.55% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 09/04/2018 – Anja Young Lee: Rio Tinto will be among the biggest winners from the U.S. sanctions imposed on Russian aluminum giant United; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY PILBARA IRON ORE PRODUCTION (100 PCT BASIS) 83.1 MT VS 77.2 MT A YEAR AGO; 27/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Britain looks to ancient mines for electric future; 13/05/2018 – Sipa Resources Says Farm-in Deal Signed With Rio Tinto, Valued at up to Circa US$59M; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Approved to Operate Trains at Iron ore Business in Western Australia; 16/03/2018 – NEW CHILE GOVERNMENT MULLING WHETHER TO BACK MOVE TO BLOCK SQM STAKE SALE TO CHINESE LITHIUM FIRM -TOP GOVT OFFICIAL; 20/04/2018 – MCA announces Rio Tinto & Proudfoot as Best International Project Finalists for Mongolian MOS Engagement; 25/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO Discusses Growth and the War on Trade (Video); 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO WORKING TO MINIMISE ANY DISRUPTION IN SUPPLIES; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS WITH RUSAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested in 0.02% or 214 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has 1,182 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 3,190 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 1,720 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 52,411 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pitcairn has invested 0.29% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 1,000 are owned by Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. 5,245 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Barclays Plc owns 79,055 shares. Victory Mngmt invested 0.34% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 957 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dana holds 2,188 shares. First Citizens Bankshares And holds 6,599 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 1,590 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,400 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 59,206 shares to 278,858 shares, valued at $80.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,224 shares, and cut its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).