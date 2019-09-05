Archon Partners Increased Its Position in Servicenow (NOW) as Share Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Motco Decreased Its Position

Motco decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 2,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 104,079 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28M, down from 107,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $139.65. About 17.86 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $267.86. About 1.38M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jw Asset Limited Co holds 41,500 shares or 2.51% of its portfolio. Ami Asset Mgmt accumulated 291,775 shares or 2.54% of the stock. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 75,897 shares. Founders Mgmt Limited Liability reported 140,185 shares. S Muoio & Com Lc holds 10,643 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Laffer Investments accumulated 112,366 shares or 0% of the stock. Alley Company Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.7% or 77,794 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 2.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Limited Partnership reported 1.13 million shares. Veritas Invest Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 920,773 shares. Georgia-based Greatmark Investment Prns Incorporated has invested 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weiss Asset Management Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,813 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt holds 3.23M shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 6.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marshall Sullivan Wa invested in 17,071 shares.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) by 6,926 shares to 52,785 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 128,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Hartford International Value Fund Cl Y.

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 48,490 shares to 79,910 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.