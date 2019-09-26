Archon Partners Increased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Decreased Its Stake by $2.07 Million as Stock Value Rose

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 119,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.94 million, up from 116,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $139.07. About 7.29 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 294,497 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.84 million, down from 305,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $178.15. About 7.98M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Facebook to block foreign ads in Irish abortion referendum; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg: Facebook auditing `tens of thousands’ of apps after scandal; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS PURSUING FORENSIC AUDITS TO INVESTIGATE CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CLAIMS; 18/05/2018 – The 1 trait that all Facebook employees share; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 30/03/2018 – Facebook Memo Reveals Angst Over Growth Culture’s Consequences; 21/03/2018 – EU LEADERS MAY DISCUSS FACEBOOK AT THURSDAY SUMMIT: OFFICIAL; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – JEFF ZIENTS, CEO OF CRANEMERE, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD AND AUDIT COMMITTEE, EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Identity Crisis Looms; 08/04/2018 – Facebook has asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boys Arnold & Inc invested in 51,265 shares. Montgomery Investment Mgmt Inc holds 18,478 shares. Haverford Financial Serv holds 81,173 shares or 3.78% of its portfolio. 185,000 are owned by Weiss Multi. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advsr Llc has 0.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stanley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amp Invsts Limited has invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4,154 are held by Dorsey Wright Associates. Hound Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested in 7.38% or 1.13 million shares. Harvey Invest Comm Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glaxis Ltd has invested 8.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 5,000 were reported by Paw Cap. Addenda Cap holds 1.03% or 106,366 shares in its portfolio. 80,483 were reported by Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mngmt. Bath Savings owns 56,425 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 22,995 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Foster & Motley Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 185,565 were accumulated by Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Liability Company. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 23,258 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Burney stated it has 0.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Element Capital Ltd Llc has invested 1.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 198 shares. Parthenon Lc stated it has 1.93% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd holds 213 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 32,600 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust owns 11,859 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na owns 420 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 523,278 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division accumulated 153,775 shares. Vermont-based Maple Cap has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 1.57M shares to 36.01 million shares, valued at $743.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 367,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.