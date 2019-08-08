Archon Partners Holds Holding in Servicenow (NOW); Myr Group (MYRG) Holder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Cut Its Stake by $949,110 as Stock Value Rose

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Myr Group (MYRG) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 27,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% . The institutional investor held 263,160 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, down from 291,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Myr Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $473.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 137,498 shares traded or 130.31% up from the average. MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MYRG News: 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – KOERTNER WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – MYR Group 1Q Rev $345.6M; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP CHAIRMAN KOERTNER RESIGNS; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP INC SAYS BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH HARTWICK AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Kenneth M. Hartwick Becomes Chairman of the Board; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP INC – QTRLY BACKLOG AT $679.1 MLN; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q EPS INCLUDES 47C/SHR BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: William A. Koertner Resigned as Chairman of the Board of Directors on April 1; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Koertner to Remain a Director of the Company; 02/05/2018 – MYR GROUP 1Q CONTRACT REV. $345.6M, EST. $318.4M

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $260.69. About 1.27M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.53 million activity. LUDDY FREDERIC B also sold $5.06M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 42,079 shares. Whale Rock Cap Mngmt Llc reported 714,541 shares stake. Raymond James Serv Advsrs stated it has 0.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Paradigm Asset Management Lc accumulated 300 shares. 41 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication. Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 109 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma holds 0.04% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 91 shares. 1.01M are held by Invesco Ltd. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Com owns 1,586 shares. Moreover, Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 7,228 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc, New York-based fund reported 171,175 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% or 216 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 5,044 shares.

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33,490 shares to 259,000 shares, valued at $22.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold MYRG shares while 41 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 0.23% less from 14.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Dimensional Fund LP holds 1.39M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 42,933 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling owns 140 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.43% in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Bessemer Grp invested in 38,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Principal Group Incorporated holds 133,113 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co invested in 39,253 shares. Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 30,100 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 0% or 855 shares. Sei Investments Company reported 0% stake. Paloma Partners Mgmt Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc stated it has 1.17% in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Prudential Incorporated owns 39,801 shares.