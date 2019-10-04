Archon Partners Holding in Markel (MKL) Has Upped by $1.19 Million as Shares Rose; As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Value Declined, Polygon Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $792,000

Polygon Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, down from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 1.38 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 1,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 8,393 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.15 million, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $17.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1181.57. About 23,567 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 8.50 million shares, valued at $10.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autolus Therapeutics Plc by 148,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr (Prn).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $709.40 million for 24.83 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $103,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Hrt Fin Ltd Company holds 2,413 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.94% stake. Kirr Marbach And Limited Liability Corporation In, a Indiana-based fund reported 10,843 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 13,503 shares in its portfolio. Sather Fincl Gp owns 18,002 shares. Mar Vista Investment holds 182,393 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0.05% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc holds 48 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Cibc Asset reported 2,258 shares stake. Adirondack Tru holds 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 10 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ny invested 1.4% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Pecaut And stated it has 613 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.05% or 2,468 shares.

