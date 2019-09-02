Archon Partners Has Upped Holding in Servicenow (NOW) as Valuation Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined While Citizens & Northern Has Boosted by $978,009 Its Holding

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 91.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 18,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 38,547 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 20,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.50M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 9,500 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $13.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

