Archon Partners Has Trimmed Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) as Stock Rose; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Boosted Sap Se (SAP) Position by $1.14 Million; Stock Value Rose

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68 million, down from 134,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $103.19. About 1.18 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 9,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,787 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 34,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $124.65. About 211,719 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 05/03/2018 – SAP Capital Markets Day 2018; 20/03/2018 – SAP® Predictive Analytics, Application Edition, Powers Intelligent Enterprises; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 20/03/2018 – SAP Ariba Live: The Journey Continues; 07/03/2018 – Procurement Gets More Responsible with SAP Ariba; 22/05/2018 – SAP Simplifies Communication and Connectivity with SAP® Live Link 365; 26/03/2018 – Visual BI Announces Their Next Batch of Training Sessions for SAP Lumira 2.1 at Dallas, TX; 31/05/2018 – Onapsis Announces Program to Secure SAP S/4HANA to Optimize Digital Transformation Projects; 12/03/2018 – SAP SAE NAMES CATHY SMITH MD FOR AFRICA OPERATIONS; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Did Elliott Management And The Oracle-Microsoft Deal Impact SAP’s Q2 Results? – Forbes” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Twst.com published: “SAP SE: SAP Ranked No. 1 in ERP Software Market Share Analysis by Revenue – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “SAP SE: SAP Recognized as a Leader in 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Insurancenewsnet.com‘s news article titled: “ERGO Mobility Solutions Innovates the Automotive Insurance Business With SAP Software – Insurance News Net” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 199,393 are owned by Kanawha Capital Management Lc. Covington Capital has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Magnetar Finance Limited Liability Corp owns 9,549 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 836,719 are owned by Us National Bank De. Dana Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 17,985 shares. Marathon Mgmt, Maryland-based fund reported 3,126 shares. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership invested 1.84% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.29% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Korea Invest owns 0.43% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 882,190 shares. Federated Inc Pa has 192,744 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 1,100 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 4,249 shares. Provise Ltd Liability Company accumulated 56,605 shares. Private Ocean Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares valued at $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.77 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.