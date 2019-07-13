Archon Partners Has Raised Its Servicenow (NOW) Position; Rnc Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Raytheon Company (RTN) by $2.89 Million as Stock Price Declined

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $301.13. About 945,512 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 366.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 15,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,211 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 4,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.14. About 1.25 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Csat Advisory LP has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). London Of Virginia owns 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,695 shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.52% or 4,467 shares. King Wealth owns 8,811 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il owns 2,148 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd stated it has 0.57% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.16% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 442 are owned by Services. 2,971 were accumulated by Sunbelt. Twin Management Inc invested in 34,120 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America reported 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Fdx Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0.1% or 609,044 shares. Brookstone Cap Management owns 1,706 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management owns 484,490 shares.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 7,100 shares to 12,200 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 373,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 726,677 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Curr Hed Msci Eafe Etf (HEFA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R had sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828. Wood Michael J also sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Apollo 11 celebration to take over the National Mall. The Washington Monument will be the star. – Washington Business Journal” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Raytheon and Northrop Grumman Team Up to Battle Lockheed Martin in Hypersonics – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Raytheon and AirMap collaborate on safe drone integration into the national airspace system – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Qatar awards Raytheon approximately $2.2 billion for additional integrated air and missile defense capability – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 64% – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Most Popular Marijuana Stocks on the Market Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 341,450 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 1,645 were accumulated by Strategic Advisors Limited. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers invested in 28,513 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 3,537 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Washington Trust Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 159 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 5,990 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 165 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Management owns 0.76% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 127,401 shares. Monetary Gp reported 4,770 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Incorporated has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pnc Fin Gp Inc holds 63,947 shares. Eulav Asset Management stated it has 99,500 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.15% or 231,874 shares.