Archon Partners Cut Its Altria Group (MO) Position as Share Value Declined; Scharf Investments Stake in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Has Cut by $3.76 Million as Share Price Declined

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 22,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 742,259 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.58 million, down from 764,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $136.49. About 2.39 million shares traded or 86.46% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 37.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 48,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 79,910 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, down from 128,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 7.68 million shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO)

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 360,717 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $136.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 45,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 774,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 2,372 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 139,025 shares. Regions Corporation accumulated 113 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Green Square Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,194 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Parkside Fincl National Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 157 shares. Company State Bank owns 0.01% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 4,137 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 152,530 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 3,333 shares. 3,908 are held by Magnetar Financial Ltd. 21,554 are held by Td Asset Management.

