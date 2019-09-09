Archon Capital Management Upped Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Position by $2.51 Million; Nuvasive (NUVA) Holder Tekla Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc. (NUVA) by 86.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The institutional investor held 3,816 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217,000, down from 28,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.17. About 85,062 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds NuVasive, Exits Penumbra; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 45C; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys New 2.3% Position in NuVasive; 22/04/2018 – DJ NuVasive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUVA); 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Rev $260.5M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q REV. $260.5M, EST. $259.5M; 05/03/2018 NuVasive to Participate in Investor Events in March 2018; 29/03/2018 – Research Shows NuVasive Porous PEEK Structure Maintains High Porosity After lmpaction; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE System Used in First Patient for Stature Lengthening by Intl Limb Lengthening Expert

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.62% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 643,912 shares traded or 47.52% up from the average. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Notification of Noncompliance Has No Immediate Effect on Trading; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR)

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc by 161,054 shares to 208,011 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 976,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,991 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 4,975 shares. 10,400 were accumulated by Ellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corp. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 60,000 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 0.1% stake. 1.22 million were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Us Bancorp De has 18,160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Mellon accumulated 34,579 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt holds 45,470 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested in 150 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 0.19% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Kbc Nv has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 555,074 shares.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12,079 shares to 63,654 shares, valued at $14.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 339,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 678,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NUVA shares while 83 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 64.78 million shares or 21.83% more from 53.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has 0.07% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 1,240 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.05% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). 60,442 are held by Utd Automobile Association. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 4,647 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt reported 6,807 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc stated it has 200 shares. 25,968 were reported by Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability. Moreover, Legal General Group Public Ltd has 0% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.89 million shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru has 0% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 1,000 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 20,591 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 363,700 shares. American Mgmt Inc accumulated 17,842 shares.