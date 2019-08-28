Archon Capital Management Upped Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Holding by $2.51 Million as Market Value Rose; Broad Run Investment Management Holding in Markel (MKL) Has Decreased by $9.39 Million

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 168,868 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Notification of Noncompliance Has No Immediate Effect on Trading; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 196,877 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.14M, down from 206,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1131.69. About 25,260 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. Lewis Lemuel E bought 100 shares worth $101,300.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Management Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 50 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 240 shares. 34,360 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 254 shares. California-based Pacific Glob Inv Mngmt has invested 0.29% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.07% stake. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.19% or 2,124 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Sterling Cap Ltd reported 0.53% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 11,153 shares. Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 0.04% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Northern holds 0.02% or 94,941 shares. Narwhal Capital invested in 0.18% or 850 shares. 1,705 were accumulated by Beese Fulmer Mgmt. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv reported 0.32% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 351,024 shares to 844,414 shares, valued at $17.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onespan Inc by 161,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,011 shares, and cut its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Co Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Jefferies owns 21,800 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 60,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Com holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 3.23M shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.19% or 24,000 shares in its portfolio. 55,000 are held by Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Nj. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 16,911 shares stake. Blackrock holds 0% or 137,104 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 185,700 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Lc holds 0.01% or 10,400 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 555,074 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 32,155 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Parametric Port Ltd Llc owns 54,659 shares.