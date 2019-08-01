Archon Capital Management Trimmed Its Zix (ZIXI) Position as Stock Price Rose; P-A-W Capital Has Trimmed Its Virtusa (VRTU) Position by $1.06 Million; Shares Declined

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (VRTU) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Virtusa Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 19,406 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 51c; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $140.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Virtusa Expands Digital Engineering Capabilities With The Acquisition Of ETouch; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA EXPANDS DIGITAL ENGINEERING WITH PURCHASE OF ETOUCH; 22/03/2018 – Independent Study Commissioned by Virtusa Finds 85 Percent of Businesses Plan to Invest in Digital Transformation in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Rev $293.5M-$301.5M; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $1.23 BLN TO $1.27 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Virtusa Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTU)

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 976,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The hedge fund held 557,991 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $525.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 241,231 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biolase Inc by 816,737 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zix (ZIXI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AppRiver Bolsters Email Encryption Offering – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “25 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Zix (ZIXI) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). American Group has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP owns 139,734 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 21,847 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 10,875 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 15,949 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,928 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 555,431 shares. 171,063 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt. 38,600 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And. Morgan Stanley accumulated 25,382 shares.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold VRTU shares while 56 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 26.25 million shares or 0.24% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv has 0.02% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 18,561 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Llc holds 0% or 28,861 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 167,416 shares in its portfolio. Thb Asset Management stated it has 28,960 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 2,573 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 15 shares. 16,199 are held by Aperio Grp Ltd Com. Summit Creek Limited reported 242,162 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 38,363 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.01% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 281,541 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 6,251 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 108,844 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 sales for $3.52 million activity. Rajgopal Raj sold 9,490 shares worth $494,583. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $212,500 was bought by DOODY JOSEPH. $521,826 worth of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) shares were sold by Canekeratne Kris A. $597,257 worth of stock was sold by Kalia Ranjan on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 1 Dhir Samir sold $193,160 worth of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) or 4,000 shares. Shares for $1.19 million were sold by Holler Thomas R.

Analysts await Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 27.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.29 per share. VRTU’s profit will be $6.35M for 54.11 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Virtusa Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Virtusa Corp (VRTU) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 15, 2019 : CSCO, NTES, ZTO, FLO, JACK, VRTU, JE, UGP, GPL, EYES, EDAP, SORL – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Virtusa to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference – Business Wire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alibaba, Cisco, Agios Pharmaceuticals and More: Why These Stocks Are in the Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) CEO Kris Canekeratne on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2018.