Archon Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Agilysys (AGYS) as Stock Value Rose; Dana Investment Advisors Position in Cintas (CTAS) Upped by $4.21 Million as Valuation Rose

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 1334.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 20,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 1,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $260.76. About 368,520 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 351,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 844,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $556.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 97,812 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 4,680 shares to 72,179 shares, valued at $21.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 152,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,328 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 366,800 shares to 796,500 shares, valued at $121.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

