Archon Capital Management Stake in Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Upped by $2.51 Million as Stock Rose; As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Wynnefield Capital Has Lowered Its Position

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $688.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 202,109 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporati, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLDD); 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY TO BUILD, OWN, OPERATE 250MW PLANT; 29/05/2018 – Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Statement on Blocking Cloture of Legislation that Harms the Great Lakes; 16/05/2018 – Great Lakes Graphite Announces Resumption of Trading and Corporate Update; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q REV. $146.6M, EST. $184.0M (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE, GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY SIGN MOU ON ROVUMA GAS; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 04/05/2018 – Ontario Most at Risk Among Great Lakes Economies in Nafta Talks; 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder welcomes Chicago as newest member of Great Lakes Basin Partnership to Block Asian Carp

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 24,144 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount

More notable recent Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Great Lakes Takes Delivery of Ellis Island, Largest Hopper Dredge in United States Market – GlobeNewswire” on November 20, 2017. More interesting news about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Netflix, Schlumberger, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Pzena Investment Management â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

