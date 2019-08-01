Archon Capital Management Stake in Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Increased as Share Price Rose; Archon Partners Holding in Servicenow (NOW) Upped as Share Price Rose

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $280.15. About 935,577 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 44,196 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23M and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 9,500 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $13.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $7.06 million activity. On Friday, February 1 Schneider David sold $1.71 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 7,750 shares. Another trade for 6,884 shares valued at $1.53 million was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63M worth of stock. Shares for $468,369 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. $5.06M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,074 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Incorporated. M&T Natl Bank reported 29,856 shares stake. Security Company holds 0.02% or 200 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 12,966 shares. Vanguard Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10.74 million shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 3.35% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 23,592 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 2,938 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Glob Asset Mngmt Llc reported 47,700 shares. Echo Street Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.67% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 138,240 shares. Seatown Pte Limited stated it has 4,177 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Co reported 0.18% stake. Frontier Mgmt Limited has 0.91% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 519,113 shares. 1.20 million are owned by Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp. Whittier has invested 0.12% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lpl Ltd Liability Company owns 33,306 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 24,000 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Regions Financial reported 35 shares stake. 694,555 were reported by Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp. Benjamin F Edwards & has 2,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei invested in 0% or 147 shares. Optimum Invest stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). 10,400 were accumulated by Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability. Pnc Financial Grp accumulated 224 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 18,672 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Raymond James & Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 221,170 shares. Gsa Partners Llp has invested 0.02% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 90,645 shares to 68,729 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 351,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 844,414 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).