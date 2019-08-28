Archon Capital Management Stake in Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Has Boosted as Shares Rose; First Dallas Securities Has Raised Boeing Co (BA) Position by $614,553

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 1,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,578 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, up from 15,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $359.97. About 2.17 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 17/05/2018 – China said to offer $200 bln U.S. trade deficit reduction package; 04/05/2018 – CEO of British Airways-owner IAG declines comment on Norwegian; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Five-Yr Logistics Contract to Provide Support for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fleet of CH-147F Chinooks; 11/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL FLEET CARE PACTS FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES &; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 15/05/2018 – AIRBUS CALLS FOR NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT TO WTO AIRCRAFT SUBSIDY ROW; 23/04/2018 – SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter Officially Started

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 168,868 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Synchronoss Rejoins Russell 3000 and added to Russell Microcap Index – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Synchronoss teams up with Amazon to Provide Global Service Integration to Mobile Operators – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Synchronoss Out-of-the-Box-Experience Solution to Deliver Mobile Offers to AT&T Subscribers – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Synchronoss Technologies Takes Another Step Forward – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advisors reported 5,000 shares stake. Northern Tru Corp reported 127,232 shares. 224 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Services Gru Inc. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Us State Bank De has 18,160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc stated it has 110,120 shares. 140,000 were reported by Brighton Jones Ltd Llc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). 10,400 are owned by Ellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 185,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 1.70M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 224 shares or 0% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.07% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) or 16,911 shares. Axa stated it has 184,200 shares.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viewray Inc by 569,714 shares to 316,671 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vericel Corp by 272,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 694,459 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cheviot Value Limited Liability owns 2,152 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Company owns 2,375 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,453 shares. Scholtz & Commerce Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.91% or 15,372 shares. Loudon owns 1,205 shares. Insight 2811 Inc has 0.78% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc reported 1.76% stake. Sfmg Limited Com reported 3,822 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Curbstone Fincl Mngmt reported 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Thomasville Natl Bank invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First In, a Indiana-based fund reported 2,365 shares. Woodstock Corp invested in 0.23% or 3,334 shares. First Dallas Securities reported 17,578 shares or 4.82% of all its holdings. Gladius Capital Ltd Partnership reported 11,486 shares stake. Windsor Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 696 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: No-Deal Brexit More Likely – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.