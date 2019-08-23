Archon Capital Management Stake in Sabre (SABR) Has Trimmed by $4.11 Million; Alpine Investment Management Decreased Kingstone Cos (KINS) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.07. About 39,662 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 66.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 195,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The hedge fund held 97,257 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 292,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.02. About 533,932 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.53; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 31/05/2018 – Sabre to offer NDC-enabled solutions in 2018; 17/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sabre Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SABR); 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 06/03/2018 – Aeromexico Renews Strategic Partnership With Sabre to Drive Digital Transformation and New Rev Streams; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system; 08/03/2018 – SABRE SIGNS L-T DISTRIBUTION PACT W/ MEXICO’S INTERJET

More notable recent Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hemp, Inc.’s Hempathon Underway as First Participant Completes Hemp Planting at Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ: KINS) and Encourages Kingstone Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IMPORTANT DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Kingstone Companies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hemp, Inc. Subsidiary, The Hemp University, Announces 3rd West Coast Hemp Farming Workshop, The Pre-Harvest Symposium – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $60,930 activity. Shares for $16,350 were bought by Tupper Floyd R. Shares for $8,000 were bought by MCFADDEN TIMOTHY P on Tuesday, August 13. GOLDSTEIN BARRY also bought $11,580 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 117,698 shares to 118,517 shares, valued at $819,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 451,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salzhauer Michael invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.21% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 348,788 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 151 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd owns 17,875 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 7 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0% stake. Citigroup has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). First Manhattan accumulated 3,500 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 21,006 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based M&T Natl Bank Corporation has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon stated it has 47,469 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cap Mgmt New York owns 22,500 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. 231,817 were accumulated by Wasatch Advsr.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biolase Inc by 816,737 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap has invested 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). 1.43M were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Aurora Investment Counsel reported 77,859 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 1.06M shares. 98,200 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Cipher Capital LP has invested 0.08% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.01% stake. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 361,374 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.19M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0.02% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Tower Research Capital (Trc) has 17,168 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Tortoise Invest Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sabre Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Sabre – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sabre Rides on Partnerships, Renews Croatia Airlines Deal – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sabre (SABR) announces agreement to expand digital operations technology alliance with Spirit Airlines (SAVE) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 04/12/2019: INFY, CAMP, SABR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.