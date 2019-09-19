Archon Capital Management Stake in Agilysys (AGYS) Decreased as Stock Price Rose; Clark Estates Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $1.41 Million as Share Value Rose

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 10,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,755 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.18M, down from 131,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $141.37. About 16.24 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 210,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 634,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.61M, down from 844,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 29,153 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 60,000 shares to 435,000 shares, valued at $24.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 3.28% stake. Armstrong Shaw Associates Incorporated Ct stated it has 7.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited reported 0.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Freestone Cap Holding Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 62.27% or 171,472 shares. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 1.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Seizert Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 309,807 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Skytop Capital Management Limited Co owns 60,000 shares. Meritage Group LP reported 2.57M shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 4.81M shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. Copeland Cap Management Ltd Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,228 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 253,933 shares. Dsm Partners Ltd Liability Company owns 4.98M shares or 9.73% of their US portfolio. 21,282 are held by Pinnacle Liability Corp. Roffman Miller Pa holds 339,804 shares. Parsons Capital Ri holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 152,678 shares.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $545.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biolase Inc by 328,312 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onespan Inc by 390,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 598,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prns owns 1,316 shares. Northern invested in 226,280 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 28,400 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 13,122 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 4,192 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 37,018 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Mutual Of America Capital Management reported 634 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1.70 million shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 22,505 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 0% or 10,100 shares. Ajo LP stated it has 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 152,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 29,916 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 23 insider sales for $9.81 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH had bought 11,000 shares worth $270,490. Kingsley Jebaseelan had bought 2,000 shares worth $51,180.