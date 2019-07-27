Archon Capital Management Raised Stake in Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) by $2.51 Million; Connors Investor Services Has Upped Chevron (CVX) Position by $2.38 Million

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 24.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 19,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,081 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21M, up from 79,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.04M market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 194,609 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Communications Incorporated owns 2,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Washington Corporation accumulated 675,903 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Ameriprise owns 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 73,350 shares. Jefferies Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 82,593 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp stated it has 355,093 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 110,120 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 694,555 shares or 0% of the stock. 54,659 were accumulated by Parametric Port Associates. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Verition Fund Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 19,660 shares. Regions Corp holds 35 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management owns 0.01% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 45,470 shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Presents At 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Synchronoss teams up with Amazon to Provide Global Service Integration to Mobile Operators – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midday Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Announces Stock to Resume Trading on Nasdaq on October 1, 2018 – Business Wire” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synchronoss Teams with Rackspace to Resell Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to Portfolio of Leading International Customers – Business Wire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $19,318 activity.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc by 161,054 shares to 208,011 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 351,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 844,414 shares, and cut its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Earnings Might Disappoint, but Exxon Stock Still Has Plenty to Like – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers May Be Moving Out of Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,365 shares. Birinyi Assoc reported 12,308 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl has 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 220,930 shares. Sterneck Capital Mgmt Lc has 6,157 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 112,408 shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.88% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 2.48M shares. Eqis Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc has invested 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ltd Ca has 31,041 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Llc reported 2,819 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brookfield Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 50,050 shares. Andra Ap reported 36,500 shares. Alphamark Lc reported 2,625 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.