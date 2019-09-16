Archon Capital Management Raised Brightcove (BCOV) Stake by $404,600; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Lowered Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake by $520,000

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 40,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The hedge fund held 2.27M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.44 million, up from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 118,210 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 17/05/2018 – 500+ Global Video Industry Leaders Converge in Boston for Brightcove PLAY 2018; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES JEFF RAY CEO; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – WITH NEW APPOINTMENTS, BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.01, REV VIEW $166.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove Sees 2Q Rev $41.3M-$41.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brightcove Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOV); 20/04/2018 – Brightcove Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES ROBERT NORECK CFO

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.13. About 1.37 million shares traded or 25.05% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold BCOV shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.84 million shares or 2.37% less from 26.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster Fincl Bank N A owns 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 135 shares. Acadian Asset Limited invested in 276,581 shares. Trigran Invests Incorporated has invested 6.02% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Moreover, Arrowstreet Lp has 0.01% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 367,273 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 159,295 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 62,800 shares. Hawk Ridge Cap Lp stated it has 2.4% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 274,656 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 132,400 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 32,676 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 32,832 were accumulated by Tudor Invest Et Al. Rhumbline Advisers owns 48,218 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial accumulated 22,990 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 45,410 shares in its portfolio. 9,938 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life New York.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold BYD shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.65 million shares or 3.42% more from 71.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Cap Corp has invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Jane Street Group Limited Liability has 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Citadel Advsr Limited Company holds 0% or 391,126 shares. Van Eck Associates invested in 9,539 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 5,612 shares or 0% of the stock. Valinor Management LP owns 2.55M shares or 4.12% of their US portfolio. 301,668 were reported by Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp reported 43,057 shares stake. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 31,219 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management holds 20,208 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The invested in 178,741 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Co reported 22,716 shares. 179,536 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Pier Cap Limited Liability owns 203,319 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio.