Archon Capital Management Position In Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Was Boosted; Affinity Investment Advisors Decreased Its Pulte (PHM) Position by $3.01 Million; Share Price Rose

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pulte Corp (PHM) by 50.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 111,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,238 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, down from 220,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pulte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 4.76M shares traded or 42.47% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 245,408 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Notification of Noncompliance Has No Immediate Effect on Trading

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 18,672 shares. Raymond James & Associates has 221,170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.42% or 3.23 million shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.07% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 60,000 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 10,675 shares. D E Shaw And Com reported 19,600 shares. Zacks Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 582,985 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De stated it has 16,911 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 137,104 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 44,481 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc owns 280,239 shares. Millennium Mgmt has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 11,700 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 140,000 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $19,318 activity.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 195,577 shares to 97,257 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 976,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,991 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 305,621 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd stated it has 147,579 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 1.78M shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 3.89M shares in its portfolio. 9,192 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Pggm Invests stated it has 0.18% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Ftb Advsrs holds 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 10,804 shares. Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 890,600 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 32,789 shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 2,350 shares. Spears Abacus Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Btc Management holds 0.51% or 114,488 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Arrowstreet Lp accumulated 3.69 million shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 7.87% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.89 per share. PHM’s profit will be $227.26 million for 9.75 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.98% EPS growth.