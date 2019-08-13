Archon Capital Management Position in Agilysys (AGYS) Has Cut by $7.37 Million; Mckesson (MCK) Shareholder Kempner Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $316,602

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $146.26. About 892,461 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 351,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 844,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $655.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 33,014 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 60,947 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 11,473 shares stake. Principal Group has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 141,842 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc invested in 0% or 9,800 shares. 271,547 are owned by Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. Citigroup reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Ack Asset Management Lc holds 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 368,029 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.01% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 22,505 shares. Granite Inv Partners Ltd stated it has 59,425 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 72,178 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 199,318 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 23 selling transactions for $10.12 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $270,490 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 11,000 shares.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 366,800 shares to 796,500 shares, valued at $121.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5,988 shares. Vident Advisory Lc stated it has 24,342 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.07% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 306,235 shares. Ally Fincl invested in 0.67% or 30,000 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 4,258 shares. 401,643 are owned by Kbc Gru Nv. Element Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 32,018 shares. 47,777 are owned by Gulf Interest Retail Bank (Uk). Markel Corporation reported 0.07% stake. 12,798 are held by Gsa Partners Llp. 3,100 are owned by Hikari Tsushin Incorporated. Orrstown Financial Incorporated has invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 3,111 are held by Cypress Management Ltd Liability. Raymond James Na reported 11,864 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0.03% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 377,057 shares.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17,073 shares to 67,970 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.