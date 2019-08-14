Archon Capital Management Lowered Its Zix (ZIXI) Position; Enphase Energy (ENPH) Shorts Down By 12.85%

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) had a decrease of 12.85% in short interest. ENPH’s SI was 12.96M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.85% from 14.87M shares previously. With 3.14 million avg volume, 4 days are for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s short sellers to cover ENPH’s short positions. The SI to Enphase Energy Inc’s float is 18.42%. The stock decreased 6.28% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.15. About 5.40 million shares traded or 31.70% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased Zix Corp (ZIXI) stake by 63.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Archon Capital Management Llc analyzed 976,798 shares as Zix Corp (ZIXI)'s stock rose 9.89%. The Archon Capital Management Llc holds 557,991 shares with $3.84M value, down from 1.53M last quarter. Zix Corp now has $441.46 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 622,434 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion. The companyÂ’s semiconductor microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current electricity at the individual solar module level. It has a 314.06 P/E ratio. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Enphase Energy, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old West Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Psagot House Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership has 32,268 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associate reported 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Massachusetts-based Granahan Inv Management Inc Ma has invested 0.13% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Moreover, Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 12,241 shares. Luminus Mgmt stated it has 2.07 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell & Assoc holds 0.06% or 6,195 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd reported 13,818 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 50,000 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc owns 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 71,921 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 59,809 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication holds 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) or 224,079 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 158,876 shares. Ameritas Inc holds 6,624 shares.

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Does Enphase Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ENPH) 10% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance" on August 01, 2019

Among 5 analysts covering Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Enphase Energy had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 21. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. FBR Capital maintained the shares of ENPH in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Roth Capital. H.C. Wainwright downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $16 target in Thursday, June 20 report.

Among 2 analysts covering Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zix Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.