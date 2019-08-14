Archon Capital Management Lowered Its Zix (ZIXI) Position by $5.86 Million; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position Has Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 976,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The hedge fund held 557,991 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 506,784 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 3,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 62,532 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, up from 58,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $102.4. About 3.68M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stack Fincl Mgmt Inc has invested 1.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Farmers And Merchants Investments invested in 1.01% or 165,573 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan has invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 618,106 shares. Benin Corporation accumulated 0.36% or 9,190 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx invested in 0.65% or 21,125 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management Com stated it has 5,340 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr has 34,709 shares. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 19,317 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Lc reported 1.77M shares. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,974 shares. 30,536 were reported by Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability Co. Gabalex Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 50,000 shares. Sit Inv holds 129,575 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Guardian Company has 14,154 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 8,430 shares to 5,650 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 24,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,014 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eam Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.49% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Rhumbline Advisers reported 66,903 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs accumulated 1,115 shares or 0% of the stock. Thb Asset Management reported 812,913 shares. Burt Wealth holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 12,900 shares. First Manhattan Com, New York-based fund reported 11,600 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 3.79M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 440,889 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sei Invests Com has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 13,294 shares. Axa reported 21,400 shares. 80,000 were reported by Bessemer Grp. Vanguard Gp accumulated 2.67 million shares.