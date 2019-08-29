Archon Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Zix (ZIXI) by $5.86 Million; Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined While Staley Capital Advisers Upped Position

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 976,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The hedge fund held 557,991 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 802,133 shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 136,265 shares as the company's stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 815,059 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.96M, up from 678,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 7.76 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock or 3,410 shares. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Comm. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 206,800 shares to 975,400 shares, valued at $16.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 7,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 658,381 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 516,862 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 49,940 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct invested in 0.03% or 3,725 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas Incorporated has invested 0.58% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Somerset Tru has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 758 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability reported 13,964 shares stake. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 456,138 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cambridge Trust has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cim Investment Mangement accumulated 14,543 shares. Fund Management holds 0.04% or 63,806 shares. 1.55M were accumulated by Stifel Financial Corporation. Raymond James Na holds 0.5% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 160,962 shares. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Td Asset Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 852,105 shares.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conformis Inc by 560,000 shares to 8.17 million shares, valued at $23.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.