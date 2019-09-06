Archon Capital Management Lowered Its Digi Intl (DGII) Holding as Market Value Rose; Smith Moore & Company Trimmed Position in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by $313,650

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (DGII) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 90,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.63% . The hedge fund held 68,729 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $871,000, down from 159,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 47,260 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 3.10% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 1.63 BLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl Sees 3Q Adj EPS 21c-Adj EPS 26c; 29/05/2018 – Panasonic Recognizes Digi-Key as E-Commerce Distributor of the Year; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 12/03/2018 – Digi-Key Launches WeChat Part Search Function to Enhance Customer Experience at Electronica China 2018; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Passives Catalog Distributor of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl Sees 3Q EPS 2c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – Kingbright Recognizes Digi-Key with “Achievement Award 2017, Outstanding Sales Performance”; 16/05/2018 – Digi Communications NV Announces the Availability of the lnstructions on the 2017 Share Dividend Payment

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 16,940 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $707,000, down from 24,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.66. About 1.32M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold DGII shares while 29 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.73 million shares or 1.26% more from 22.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Communication has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp owns 673,384 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 130,000 are owned by Millrace Asset Group. Alps Advisors stated it has 30,760 shares. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 357,140 shares. 60,396 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 124,541 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 0.01% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) or 72,025 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 23,040 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 4.16M shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 10,637 shares. 24,900 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Mackay Shields Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Millennium Management Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 135,964 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 319,490 shares.

Analysts await Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 53.85% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DGII’s profit will be $1.69 million for 54.13 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Digi International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 418,580 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $15.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.